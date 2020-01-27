Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378,840 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 843,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

