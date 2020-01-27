Cwm LLC Has $19.18 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.