Cwm LLC Has $27.89 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

