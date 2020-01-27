Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,452 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $63,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 879,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,438. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

