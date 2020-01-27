CXI Advisors Buys Shares of 13,501 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of CXI Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average of $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

