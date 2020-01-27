CXI Advisors Buys Shares of 522 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,685 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.