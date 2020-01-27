CXI Advisors Invests $52,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of CXI Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 734,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76,440 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,942,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $65.52. 5,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

