CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 394.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 208.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,206. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

