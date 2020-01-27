D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, RTT News reports. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. D. R. Horton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.