DAEX Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $514,363.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.05417711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00126727 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

