Damara Gold (CVE:DMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Damara Gold Corp (CVE:DMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 72500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $921,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Damara Gold (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It owns a 60% interest in the Damara gold and tin project comprising 2 prospecting licenses located in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp.

