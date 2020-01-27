Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 340,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Danone has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.