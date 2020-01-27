DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $6.08 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 13% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $2,841.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.03195171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00202859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00125372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.