DaTa eXchange Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,414.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $7,414.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

