Datum Trading Up 9.5% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $893,227.00 and approximately $76,251.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.03545482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.