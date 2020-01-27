Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 794 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.78. 24,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,611. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

