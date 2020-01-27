Davis Rea LTD. Buys 892 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.14. 1,632,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

