Davis Rea LTD. Has $7.38 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 5.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 588,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $63.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.