Davita (NYSE:DVA) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $83.19 on Friday. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Davita by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

