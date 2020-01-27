Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

DE traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.83. 58,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

