Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 16,000 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.83. 19,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

