Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 480,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.