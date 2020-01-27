Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 193,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

