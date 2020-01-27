Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $63.61. 948,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

