Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,750 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. 166,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

