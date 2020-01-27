Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 229,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 192.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,222,405. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

