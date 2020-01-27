Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 74,391 Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,391 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grana y Montero SAA were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 112,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,533,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 886,551 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grana y Montero SAA has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

