DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,278,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 850,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 253,254 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.96. 20,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

