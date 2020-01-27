Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 4,429 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. 80,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.