Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,466. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

