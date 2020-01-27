Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $15.92 Million in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 347,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

