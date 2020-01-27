Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 27,679 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of TCF Financial worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $10,390,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 22,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

