Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Centene worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.89. 301,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

