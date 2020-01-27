Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 35,949 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.05.

LRCX stock traded down $10.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.79. 831,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $158.99 and a 52 week high of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

