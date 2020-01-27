Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Separately, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,198,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

PINE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.99. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,281. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

