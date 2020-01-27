Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $72.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.26.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

