Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RRR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,402.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

