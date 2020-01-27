Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.30 ($20.11).

ETR:LHA opened at €13.86 ($16.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.06 and its 200 day moving average is €15.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.