Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.30 ($20.11).

ETR:LHA opened at €13.86 ($16.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.06 and its 200 day moving average is €15.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

