Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VVNT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VVNT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VVNT opened at $11.72 on Monday.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

