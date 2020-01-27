Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VVNT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VVNT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:VVNT opened at $11.72 on Monday.
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.