Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Up 62.0% in January

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $64,734.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Digirad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:DRAD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 13,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,388. Digirad has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

