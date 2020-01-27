DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Man Group plc lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,062 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $129.04. 130,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,300. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $102.82 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus reduced their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.