DigixDAO Price Tops $30.64 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $30.64 or 0.00353942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Huobi. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and approximately $511,482.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx, AirSwap, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Huobi, Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.