Dimension Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.89 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

