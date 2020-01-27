Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives $100.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. CL King began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.42. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

