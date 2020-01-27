Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives $100.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. CL King began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.42. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
