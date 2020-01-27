Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Discovery Communications makes up about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Discovery Communications worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 333,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,423. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

