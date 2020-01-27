Domani Wealth LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $183.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.