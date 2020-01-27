Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,742 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

