Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $83.48. 649,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $84.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

