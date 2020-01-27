Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. 4,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,864. The company has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

