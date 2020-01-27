Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $82,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

